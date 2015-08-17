REFILE-UPDATE 1-Thailand's TUF may cut stake in US tuna brand Chicken of the Sea

(Corrects spelling of "Bumble Bee" in first paragraph)
* Selling Chicken of the Sea is an option
* Expect Bumble Bee deal to be clear in next 4-6 weeks
BANGKOK, Aug 17 Thai Union Frozen Products (TUF)
, the world's largest canned tuna producer, may cut its
holding in U.S. tuna brand Chicken of the Sea to help facilitate
the planned acquisition of Bumble Bee Seafoods, the company said
on Monday.
The divestment was one of the options TUF was considering to
help ease the proposed $1.5 billion purchase, which is pending
approval from U.S. authorities, Chief Executive Thiraphong
Chansiri told reporters.
"We are considering every option. We have not made decision
about the divestment and it should become clear within the next
four to six weeks," Thiraphong said.
The Bumble Bee acquisition was announced last December as
TUF stepped up its international expansion drive, but the U.S.
Department of Justice subsequently launched an antitrust
investigation of TUF's U.S. subsidiary Tri-Union Seafoods LLC,
which operates Chicken of the Sea, the third-largest U.S. tuna
brand.
Tri-Union has received a subpoena from the U.S. authorities
requiring it to provide relevant information for the
investigation of the packaged seafood industry in the United
States, the company said.
The U.S. market is the company's biggest, contributing 42
percent of sales in the first half. TUF also aimed to focus in
growing markets in Africa, Canada and Asia, Thiraphong said.
TUF is on track to achieve a target of $8 billion in sales
in 2020 through acquisitions and organic, or self-generated,
growth, and the company's low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68 times
would provide opportunity to invest more, Thiraphong said.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Holmes)