UPDATE 1-TUF to raise about $380 mln from new shares for Bumble Bee buy

BANGKOK, July 17 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF) said on Friday it planned to raise almost 13 billion baht ($380 million) by offering new shares to existing shareholders to finance its planned purchase of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.

The world's largest producer of canned tuna said it will offer up to 795.3 million new shares to its shareholders at 16 baht ($0.4685) each, a 21 percent discount to market prices.

The company had previously said it aimed to raise $400 million by offering up to 1.2 billion new shares.

"It's only $20 million less than the earlier announcement. The proceed is sufficient to finance the acquisition and we expect the deal to be closed in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri told Reuters.

The company has allocated a ratio for its shareholders at six existing shares for a new one with a subscription period running July 20-24, it said in a statement said.

Bualuang Securities and SCB Securities are lead managers of the share sale.

The acquisition still requires approval from U.S. antitrust authorities.

TUF, which makes Chicken of the Sea, the third-largest tuna brand in the United States, plans to double its revenue through overseas asset purchases.

Bumble Bee is the largest canned tuna and sardine producer in North America, with brands including Brunswick and Sweet Sue.

Before the announcement, TUF shares closed down 1.5 percent at 20.20 baht on Friday, lagging the broader Thai index which slipped 0.13 percent.

($1 = 34.1600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; editing by Keith Weir and Jason Neely)