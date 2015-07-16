Thai police say ex-PetroSaudi official admits to blackmail attempt

BANGKOK, July 16 A Swiss national detained over
allegations of attempted extortion involving a Saudi
Arabia-based oil and gas company has admitted to committing
blackmail, Thai police said on Thursday.
Xavier Justo, a former executive of PetroSaudi International
Ltd, was arrested on a Thai resort island last month following
allegations by the company that he had demanded a payment in
exchange for not disclosing confidential information.
"From our investigation, Xavier Justo admitted that he
attempted blackmail," Thai national police spokesman Prawut
Thavornsiri told a news conference.
Justo has not been formally charged.
Police officials did not provide any details on the
documents and information in the alleged blackmail attempt, and
whether they were linked to Malaysia's troubled state investment
fund 1MDB, which is being investigated for misappropriation and
graft after several leaked documents were released in the media.
Some of the leaked documents were related to a deal between
1MDB and PetroSaudi several years ago.
The Malaysian state fund said after Justo's arrest last
month that it would fully cooperate with the Thai
investigations.
PetroSaudi said after Justo's arrest that it had been a
victim of "a regrettable crime that has unfortunately been
politicised in Malaysia".
Justo is being held in a Bangkok jail, and the investigation
continues.
