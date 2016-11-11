Thailand cancels, adjusts flights ahead of lantern festival

BANGKOK Nov 11 Dozens of flights to northern
Thailand will be cancelled or rescheduled when the country
celebrates its annual Floating Lantern festival next week,
airport officials said on Friday.
Chiang Mai International Airport, the main airport in
northern Thailand - a destination popular with foreign tourists
- said some flights would be cancelled between Nov. 12 and Nov.
16. as floating lanterns released during the festival could
affect safety.
The Floating Lantern festival is celebrated at the end of
the so-called "rainy season" when paper lanterns are launched
into the air to coincide with a full moon.
In recent years, authorities have asked revellers to refrain
from launching the lanterns because they pose a fire risk. In
2015, a Bangkok Airways flight was cancelled after a
lantern was sucked into the plane's engine.
The government has asked that activities held during the
festival be scaled back this year as a sign of respect for
revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on Oct. 13.
Thailand is officially in a one-year period of mourning for
the late monarch.
National carrier Thai Airways International said
in a note on Thursday that it would cancel some roundtrip
flights from the Thai capital Bangkok to Chiang Mai, adding that
it would adjust its flight schedule and increase flights to
compensate.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Michael Perry)