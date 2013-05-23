Thai Bank of Ayudhya denies report of MUFG offer for stake

BANGKOK May 23 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, denied a newspaper report that
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) had
offered to buy General Electric's stake in it for 40 baht
per share.
"The news is groundless," President Philip Tan told
reporters on Thursday.
Thai-language Khao Hoon newspaper cited a financial market
source as saying that MUFG would buy the 25.3 percent stake from
GE Capital International Holding Corporation.
At the midsession break, Bank of Ayudhya shares were up 0.7
percent at 36 baht, outperforming a 1.6 percent drop in the
broad index. The stock rose sharply on Wednesday on
speculation over the stake sale, which could be worth $2
billion.
In addition to Mitsubishi UFJ, Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional
Bhd is reported to be interested in buying the stake.