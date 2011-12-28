Thailand, Cambodia to re-start talks on oil and gas

BANGKOK Dec 28 Thailand will send a
ministerial delegation to Cambodia on Thursday to revive stalled
talks on the joint development of offshore energy reserves in
the Gulf of Thailand, its energy minister said on Wednesday.
Thailand and Cambodia were keen to re-start negotiations on
joint exploration and development of the Overlapping Claim Area
(OCA) in the Gulf, which covers 27,000 sq km (16,000 sq miles)
and is thought to be rich in oil and gas deposits.
Cambodian officials say the two sides had come close to an
agreement on joint exploration and development in the Gulf but
that was scuttled when former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin
Shinawatra was toppled in a military coup in 2006.
Ties have improved significantly, however, since Thaksin's
sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, came to office in August after a
landslide election win that Cambodia's Foreign Ministry
publically celebrated by opening bottles of champagne.
"The Ministry of Energy wants negotiations to be done as
quickly as possible for the sake of stability through energy and
for the benefits of the two countries," Thai Energy Minister
Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters.
Chevron Corp is operating Block A in the Gulf and
Total also has exploration rights in the area and
recently told Reuters it was ready to start work as soon as the
dispute was settled.
Three Japanese firms - Inpex, Marubeni Oil and GaS,
a subsidiary of Marubeni Corp, and Mitsui Oil
Exploration Co, a unit of trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd -
have also shown interest in exploring, as well as some from
Europe.
Thailand and Cambodia have claimed sovereignty over the
offshore area since the early 1970s and a Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) was signed in 2001 to jointly demarcate the
offshore area and 800km (500 miles) of disputed land.
However, a series of diplomatic spats since 2007 have put
paid to the plans, including troop clashes in February and April
this year that marked the deadliest Thai-Cambodia border
fighting in two decades.