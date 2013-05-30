Thai CP Foods looks to buy assets in Europe, U.S.

BANGKOK May 30 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand
Foods Pcl, controlled by billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont, is looking for opportunities to buy assets in
Europe and the United States after a failed attempt to bid for
U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc.
"The global economic crisis has prompted many companies to
approach us to sell assets. We are in talks on several deals,"
President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told Reuters.
Adirek said CP Foods had approached Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Deutsche Bank in prepration for financing a
Smithfield deal before a Chineses firm won the bid.
China's privately owned Shuanghui International agreed to
buy Smithfield Foods for $4.7 billion in cash to feed growing
Chinese appetite for U.S. pork, in a deal that has stirred
concern from U.S. politicians.
CP Foods, the flagship of Dhanin's Charoen Pokphand Group,
has been aggressive on foreign expansion with operations in
China, Vietnam, India, the Philippines and Russia.