版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 3日 星期五 18:03 BJT

Thai investment board approves about $2.7 bln of projects

BANGKOK Oct 3 Thailand's Board of Investment said on Friday it had approved investment applications for projects worth about 90 billion baht ($2.7 billion), mainly for firms making environmentally friendly cars or involved in reneweble energy.

The projects included one from Ford Motor to spend about 18.2 billion baht on fuel-efficient cars, or eco-cars, and from General Motors to invest 13.1 billion baht, the board said in a statement.

Nissan Motor will invest 6.86 billion baht and Toyota Motor Corp. 1.9 billon baht, it said.

($1=32.5 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐