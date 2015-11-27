Thai junta faces backlog of industry problems as global scrutiny mounts

| BANGKOK
BANGKOK Nov 27 Thailand's military seized power
last year vowing to halt years of political unrest. Now the
junta faces one dividend of its imposed peace: a snowballing
backlog of safety and compliance problems within key industries
that previous civilian governments failed to tackle.
International scrutiny of industries such as fishing and
aviation poses another challenge to a military which has
struggled to revitalize Thailand's economy and thaw diplomatic
and trade relations with Western countries since its May 2014
coup.
A report commissioned by Swiss food giant Nestle SA
released on Monday said its seafood supply chain in
Thailand included slave labour, sparking renewed calls to clean
up a $3 billion industry long dogged by allegations of abuse.
Two days later, a study released by labour rights groups
Swedwatch and Finnwatch said factory workers from Cambodia and
Myanmar also faced exploitation by Thai brokers and employers
who withheld their passports and levied exorbitant fees.
And next month Thailand faces crucial judgments by
international bodies that could threaten seafood exports and
shake confidence in the country's aviation industry.
The European Union (EU) will decide whether to ban fish
imports from Thailand after issuing the country a yellow card in
April for failing to crack down on illegal, unreported and
unregulated (IUU) fishing.
The junta subsequently ordered a clean-up of the fishing
industry, prompting some fishermen to go on strike to protest
against what they said were unfair and unrealistic measures.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said
the government would continue to prosecute human trafficking
suspects and would send teams to inspect fishing vessels and
seafood-processing plants.
A seafood ban could cost Thailand dearly.
Thailand is the world's third-largest seafood exporter. Its
annual exports to the EU are estimated to be worth between 575
million and 730 million euros ($641 million-$813 million),
according to the Thai Frozen Foods Association.
Thailand's aviation industry also faces a downgrade by the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over persistent
safety issues. In July, the FAA gave Thailand 65 days to take
corrective measures.
That deadline has now passed and the FAA's decision is
expected soon. Thailand could be demoted from the FAA's category
1 to 2, which carries a flight ban to the United States.
No Thai airline currently operates flights to the United
States, which means the commercial impact would be minimal. But
it could undermine confidence in the industry, especially when
Thailand's safety ratings were already downgraded in June by The
International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) of the United
Nations.
While the junta won't be blamed for problems inherited from
previous governments, it could be faulted for not solving them,
say analysts.
Prayuth has amassed immense power since May 2014 and prides
himself on a reputation for fighting corruption and getting
things done.
The backlog of problems he now faces was built up during
years of political chaos "where nothing has been done", said a
Bangkok-based Western diplomat, who declined to be named due to
the sensitivity surrounding issues to do with the junta.
"Some of these problems have existed in Thailand for a while
but not everyone was aware of them. It's not like these
organizations thought: We hate the military government and we're
going to do something against them," the diplomat told Reuters.
"A greater light has been shone on Thailand since the coup
with more media stories being done and more scepticism."
Rahul Bajoria, regional economist at Barclays Capital in
Singapore, said the government was trying to improve industry
standards.
"But it's likely to be a long-term process and cannot be
done immediately," Bajoria told Reuters. "I do think there will
be efforts made to avoid any kind of ban."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)