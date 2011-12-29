Investment requests in Thailand jump despite flood-BOI

* Agency confident trend will continue next year

* Value of foreign investment bids up 67 pct in 2011

BANGKOK Dec 29 The value of investment applications in Thailand for the year through Dec. 23 surged 61 percent from a year earlier despite recent flooding, and within that total, foreign bids jumped 67 percent, the Board of Investment (BOI) said on Thursday.

The total value of investment applications rose to 663.6 billion baht ($21.04 billion), above its target of 500 billion baht, Industry Minister Wannarat Charnnukul said in a statement.

The number of applications rose 21 percent to 1,847. Out of that, 1,019 with a combined value of 390.9 billion baht ($12.39 billion) involved foreign direct investment (FDI), according to the agency, which grants tax incentives to lure companies.

"Investors have shown interest in investing in Thailand throughout the year despite the natural disaster, which caused a slowdown in investment over the past two or three months," Wannarat said. "The trend is expected to continue into 2012."

Thailand's worst flooding in at least five decades began in late July and got worse from October, shutting down seven big industrial estates and forcing companies such as car maker Honda Motor Co and hard drive maker Western Digital to suspend operations.

Worries about future flood management has prompted some companies, including chip maker ON Semiconductor, to cease production in Thailand. South Korean-based Maxon Systems and Japan's Minebea were reported to be looking to shift part of their production out of the country.

Japan remained the biggest potential source of FDI with about 187.8 billion baht in requests, up 82 percent from a year before, the agency said.

China came second with about 28.4 billion baht, followed by Singapore with 23.7 billion and Hong Kong with 13.3 billion.

Factory output in Thailand in November was slashed in half compared with a year earlier due to the floods, the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday, forecasting a fall of as much as 10 pct for the whole of 2011.

Despite that, the BOI approved 18 new investment applications on Thursday worth a combined 29.7 billion baht, mostly in services and public utilities and alternative energy.

Among the companies were the Thai unit of Japan's Tokay Rubber Industries and national carrier Thai Airways .

Some analysts said they expected a rebound in investment in 2012, with flood-hit manufacturers in various sectors beefing up production after restoring plants and the government spending on infrastructure and flood defences.