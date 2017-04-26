UPDATE 2-Thai police to review ways to take down online content after Facebook killing

* Videos of killing were on Facebook for nearly 24 hours
* Latest case of violent crime depicted on social media
sites
* Prompts questions about Facebook's monitoring procedures
* Thai police say they rely on tip-offs from public
* Thailand already monitors for lese majeste content online
(Adds comment from Google in paragraph 6, adds bullet points,
fixes formatting)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK, April 26 Police in Thailand on
Wednesday said they would discuss how to expedite taking down
"inappropriate online content" after a man broadcast himself
killing his 11-month-old daughter in a live video on Facebook.
Two videos, which were available for nearly 24 hours before
they were taken down, show Wuttisan Wongtalay hanging his
daughter from a building on the southern Thai island of Phuket
on Monday before he turned off the camera and killed himself.
"In the future, we will discuss inappropriate online
content, whether on Facebook or YouTube or Instagram, and how we
can speed up taking this content down," deputy national police
spokesman Kissana Phatanacharoen told reporters.
It was not immediately clear how authorities plan to speed
things up.
Police had asked the Ministry of Digital Economy to contact
Facebook about removing the videos. The ministry in turn
contacted Facebook on Tuesday and the videos were taken down at
around 5 p.m. in Bangkok that day, nearly a day after they had
been uploaded.
Google said the video was also on Youtube and it was taken
down within 15 minutes of being informed of it by the BBC.
The videos, which drew nearly half a million views before
they were taken down, sparked outrage among netizens and
prompted questions about how Facebook's reporting system works
and how violent content can be flagged faster.
The case is the latest in a string of violent crimes that
have plagued Facebook despite making up a small percentage of
videos. On Tuesday a Swedish court jailed three men for the rape
of a woman that was broadcast live on Facebook.
Last week, Facebook said it was reviewing how it monitored
violent footage and other objectionable material after a posting
of the fatal shooting of a man in Cleveland, Ohio was visible
for two hours before being taken down.
WHAT TOOK SO LONG?
Some are asking what took authorities in Thailand so long to
act.
Kissana blamed the delay partly on the time difference
between the United States, where Facebook is headquartered, and
Thailand.
"We did the best we could but there's the time difference
issue because Facebook is headquartered in San Francisco,"
Kissana said, without elaborating.
He said Thai police currently have two ways of being alerted
about disturbing content: monitoring by a dedicated technology
crime suppression division or a tip-off from the public using
police hotlines.
A cousin of the baby's mother told Reuters the family was
too traumatised to think about removing the video from Facebook.
"We didn’t think about removing the video because all we
wanted to do at the time was find them [the father and baby]
first," said Suksan Buachanit, 29.
Thailand's digital ministry said it would review how it
handles similar cases in the future.
"We will take this as a lesson and come up with a solution
... but this is not something we can do immediately," ministry
spokesman Somsak Khaosuwan told Reuters.
Police said the killing was the first in Thailand known to
have been broadcast on Facebook. They said the crime was driven
by jealousy because Wuttisan was afraid his wife would leave him
for another man.
Thailand's health ministry said it records on average 1-2
suicide videos a month that are posted to social media,
including YouTube and Facebook.
Thailand has a technology crime suppression police division,
which handles inappropriate content and computer crimes that are
insulting to the monarchy.
The country's strict lese majeste law makes it a crime to
defame, insult or threaten the king, queen, heir to the throne
or regent. Each offence is punishable with a jail term of up to
15 years.
Thailand has increased its use of the law since the royalist
military seized power in 2014.
(Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Additional reporting by
Patpicha Tanakasempipat in PHUKET; Editing by Bill Tarrant)