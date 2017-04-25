UPDATE 3-Thai man broadcasts baby daughter's murder live on Facebook

* Man kills daughter before committing suicide
By Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK, April 25 A Thai man filmed himself
killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on
Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday.
People could access the videos of the child's murder on her
father's Facebook page for roughly 24 hours, until they were
taken down around 5 p.m. in Bangkok (1000 GMT) on Tuesday, or
about a day after being uploaded.
"This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the
family of the victim," a Singapore-based Facebook spokesman said
in an email to Reuters. "There is absolutely no place for
content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed."
Murders, suicides and sexual assault have plagued Facebook
despite making up a small percentage of videos. On Tuesday a
Swedish court jailed three men for the rape of a woman that was
broadcast live on Facebook.
Last week, Facebook said it was reviewing how it monitored
violent footage and other objectionable material after a posting
of the fatal shooting of a man in Cleveland, Ohio was visible
for two hours before being taken down.
The harrowing footage from Thailand showed Wuttisan
Wongtalay tying a rope to his daughter Natalie's neck before
dropping the child, dressed in a bright pink dress, from the
rooftop of a deserted building in the seaside town of Phuket.
Wuttisan's suicide was not broadcast but his lifeless body
was found beside his daughter, said Jullaus Suvannin, the police
officer in charge of the case.
"He was having paranoia about his wife leaving him and not
loving him," Jullaus told Reuters.
Wuttisan's wife, Jiranuch Triratana, told Reuters she had
lived with him for over a year. At first the relationship had
gone well, she said, but then he grew violent and sometimes hit
her 5-year-old son from a previous husband.
She feared that something was wrong on Tuesday when she
found he had left home with Natalie, whose nickname was Beta.
She set out to look for them.
"I was afraid he would hurt our daughter even though he
loved her," she told Reuters by phone from the funeral.
VIDEO REMOVED
Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy said it contacted
Facebook on Tuesday afternoon about removing the videos, after
receiving a police request.
"We contacted Facebook today and Facebook removed the
videos," ministry spokesman Somsak Khaosuwan told Reuters,
adding that the government would take no action against the
company.
"We will not be able to press charges against Facebook,
because Facebook is the service provider and they acted
according to their protocol when we sent our request. They
cooperated very well."
After the company faced a backlash for showing the video of
the Cleveland killing, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg
said Facebook would do all it could to prevent such content in
the future.
Thai netizens voiced outrage about the clips of the child's
killing, which were uploaded on Monday, the first at 4.50 p.m.
(0950 GMT) and the second at 4.57 p.m. (0957 GMT).
"This is the most evil clip I've seen in my life," said one
user, Avada Teeraponkoon. "I couldn't stand it for more than one
second."
"How can he watch his own child stop breathing?" said
another, Rujirek Polglang. "He should have just died alone."
The killing was the first in Thailand known to be broadcast
on the social networking site, said deputy police spokesman
Kissana Phathanacharoen.
"It could be influenced by behavior from abroad, most
recently in Cleveland," Kissana told Reuters.
The first video had drawn 112,000 views by mid-afternoon on
Tuesday, while the second video showed 258,000 views.
FACEBOOK RESPONSE
Facebook, the world's largest social network, has not said
how long its review of internal operations might take. The
California company declined to answer questions about the latest
incident or make employees available for interviews.
The company relies largely on reports from its 1.9 billion
users to find objectionable material. Flagged items are
forwarded to thousands of Facebook workers who judge whether
they should be taken down.
Facebook has said it is working on software to automatically
flag videos that are objectionable. But a person who has worked
on the issues at Facebook said that major Silicon Valley
companies were still working on the much easier problem of
blocking previously identified child pornography videos.
Identifying violence in a newly uploaded video would be very
difficult, this person said.
Advertisers have not identified the violent videos as a
major concern. Facebook is still a safe place for companies to
build brands, said Barry Lowenthal, president of the Media
Kitchen, a New York-based media buyer.
"It's pretty amazing that they were able to figure it out
and get it down in such a short period of time with 2 billion
users," he said.
