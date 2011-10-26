Electronics firms see Thai disruption for many quarters

* Toshiba Thai ops may resume in January at earliest
* Seagate runs as normal, demand to exceed supply
* Seagate expects supply disruption for several quarters
* Thai Delta shifts to Chinese suppliers; margin to suffer
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Oct 26 Global electronics firms expect
supply disruption caused by flooding in Thailand to continue for
several quarters and the Thai operations of Japan's Toshiba
Corporation are expected to resume in January at the
earliest, executives said.
Toshiba has had to halt operations at nine production plants
at the Bangkadi Industrial Park and another plant at the Nava
Nakorn estate, both in badly flooded Pathum Thani province to
the north of Bangkok.
Bangkadi Industrial Park is the major production centre in
Southeast Asia for Toshiba Corporation. Its factories make home
appliances, semiconductors and lighting products.
"We expect to resume operations in January at the earliest,"
Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chairwoman of Toshiba Thailand, told
Reuters. "We're talking about 45 days after the water recedes.
But whether we achieve that is still in question."
Kobkarn, also chairwoman of the Bangkadi estate, which
Toshiba owns, said a Toshiba plant in Nonthaburi province was
still operating as normal.
Seagate Technology's operations in Thailand are
running as normal and its production is not constrained by
either internal component supplies or by its ability to assemble
finished products, it said in an emailed response to Reuters
queries.
But it still faces problems.
"Rather, we are constrained by the availability of specific,
externally sourced components. As a result, industry demand will
significantly outstrip supply at least for the December quarter,
and the supply disruption will continue for multiple quarters,"
it said.
Seagate, which competes with Western Digital for the
title of the world's largest maker of hard drives, has two
production plants in Samutprakarn and Nakornratchasima
provinces, away from the flooding in central provinces and
northern Bangkok.
In contrast, Western Digital's two plants in Thailand have
been forced to close due to floods and they account for about 60
percent of its global output.
SOME CONSTRAINTS
Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's second-biggest PC
maker, said on Wednesday it expected some constraints on hard
disk drive supplies through the first quarter of next year after
severe floods in Thailand crimped global supply.
The floods have forced the closure of seven industrial
estates in Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani provinces
bordering Bangkok, causing billions of dollars of damage,
disrupting supply chains and putting about 650,000 people
temporarily out of work.
The Thai private sector has worked on plans to protect other
estates in eastern Bangkok from flooding, including Bangpoo,
Wellgrow and Lad Krabang, said Payungsak Chartsuthipol, head of
the Federation of Thai Industries.
Some electronics makers have turned to Chinese suppliers to
help with supply chain problems.
"We shifted to import from suppliers in China and keep our
production running," Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl
director Anusorn Muttaraid told Reuters.
Delta, part of Taiwan-based Delta Electronics , has
two facilities at Bangpoo Industrial estate at Sumutprakarn and
Wellgrow Industrial estate at Chachoensao, east of Bangkok.
Anusorn said he expected limited impact from flooding
because its factories were located in high areas where water
could run down to the sea, but he expected margins and profit
growth might be affected by an increase in freight costs.
($= 30.78 Baht)
