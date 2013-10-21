UPDATE 1-Thai floods force closure of 17 factories in industrial zone

By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK Oct 21 Seventeen factories were
temporarily shut on Monday in a major Thai industrial zone
dominated by foreign companies, after flood waters blocked
nearby roads, a senior official said.
But the official did not identify the stricken plants at the
Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate, a sprawling
manufacturing zone home to more than 500 factories, located 114
km (71 miles) east of the capital, Bangkok.
The 17 factories were shut after the workers proved to be
unable to reach them and the navy has been asked to help pump
out the water, Wibun Krommadit, Amata's chief marketing officer,
said in a statement.
"There is flood water outside the premises and on some
surrounding roads, blocking entry for workers who are unable to
easily get to work," Wibun said.
Nearly half the factories in the industrial estate are
operated by Japanese companies.
Floods have spread across more than half of Thailand's
provinces this year, but the government has ruled out any repeat
of the devastating floods of late 2011.
Those floods were the worst in half a century and caused
massive disruption to industry and global supply chains,
slashing economic growth to just 0.1 percent in 2011.
Some facilities at Amata Nakorn, spread over 3,020 hectares
(7,450 acres), produce parts for major Japanese automakers.
Besides auto parts, Thailand is the world's largest producer of
hard-disk drives and a key maker of electronic components.
The estate was using more than 100 water pumps to speed
drainage and the situation had improved from the weekend, with
levels in many areas dropping 15 to 20 cm (6 inches), Wibun
added.
Flood waters have receded in much of Thailand over the past
week but some remain trapped in parts of the eastern industrial
belt. Authorities were confident the situation was under
control.
"If there's no more heavy rain, we expect the flooding
situation to ease considerably within the next two days," said
Khomsan Ekachai, governor of Chonburi province, where the Amata
Nakorn estate is located.
Floods this year have hit 47 of Thailand's 77 provinces,
killing 76 people, disaster prevention officials say.
More than 3 million people have been affected by flooding
since July.