WRAPUP 2-Thai central bank in policy bind as floods hit GDP

* Central bank must weigh up inflation vs flood damage
* Decision due at 0730 GMT
* Finance minister wants rate cut; economists see no change
* Bangkok may still see some flooding
* Another industrial estate in danger
By Alan Raybould
BANGKOK, Oct 19 Thailand's central bank faces a
dilemma at a policy meeting on Wednesday over how to tackle
inflation when the economy seems likely to shrink because of the
worst flooding in five decades.
Most economists expect it to leave interest rates unchanged
when the decision is announced at around 0730 GMT.
Flooding in the north, northeast and centre of the country
has killed at least 317 people since July and damaged large
areas of farmland in the world's top exporter of rice.
The capital, Bangkok, has seen only minor flooding on its
outskirts but remains at danger. A major road into the north of
the city was closed on Wednesday because of knee-deep water that
flooded in when canal gates were opened to relieve pressure on
dikes in critical areas.
Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala told Reuters
late on Tuesday the economy would probably grow by little more
than 2 percent this year because of the floods, which have
forced a series of industrial estates to close this month.
Even in late September, his ministry was still forecasting
growth of 4.0 percent this year. It cut that on Oct. 10, but
only to 3.7 percent.
The economy, Southeast Asia's second-largest, will probably
shrink 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier,
Thirachai said, the clearest indication yet of the disaster's
economic toll.
The Bank of Thailand could help by cutting interest rates,
said Thirachai, who spent 26 years at the central bank himself
and then eight years in charge of Thailand's market watchdog
before taking his current post in August
"For the Bank of Thailand to lower the interest rate would
be nice because, at least for the short term, it would lower the
costs for businesses," he said.
"But I don't have the authority to interfere. I only hope
that the Bank of Thailand has enough common sense to judge their
way forward."
The central bank has raised its policy rate to 3.50 percent
from a record low of 1.25 percent in stages since July 2010 to
cool inflation. Core inflation, which it aims to keep below 3.0
percent, was at 2.92 percent in September.
MUCH DAMAGE TO FARMLAND
The government is certain to have to step up spending to
deal with the flood damage. The cabinet approved an increase in
the budget deficit to 400 billion baht ($13 billion) for the
fiscal year from Oct. 1 from an initially agreed 350 billion.
Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the government
would look at ways to borrow "several hundreds of billions of
baht" to fund the rebuilding and Finance Minister Thirachai said
it could turn to a multilateral institution to tap into its
technical expertise as well as its funding.
Singapore has advised its citizens to defer travel to
Bangkok unless absolutely necessary. The United States has sent
in a small team to help and advise on relief, while China has
offered aid in the form of clothes, tents and generators, the
Thai authorities said.
The cost to the economy could go far higher if Bangkok,
which accounts for 41 percent of gross domestic product (GDP),
is hit by floods.
Monsoon rain, high tides and water flowing from reservoirs
in northern Thailand had threatened the capital at the weekend
but its defensive system of dikes and canals held.
BANGKOK STILL AT RISK
However, Bangkok Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra has
repeatedly warned that the danger was not over, even if the city
is likely to escape the sort of flooding that has overwhelmed
other areas, including the ancient capital of Ayutthaya and its
centuries-old temples.
Some northern Bangkok districts to the east of a raised
embankment road were flooded in parts, he said on Wednesday.
"There was a huge amount of water flowing into those four
districts. However, we can manage it by letting it flow through
eastern provinces to the Gulf of Thailand eventually," he said
in a televised statement on Wednesday.
One big concern for the authorities is another period of
high tides and heavy rainfall forecast for the end of October.
At least six big industrial estates have now been halted by
the floods, mostly in central Ayutthaya province.
The Nava Nakorn estate north of Bangkok, Thailand's oldest
with 270 plants and about 270,000 workers, was now completely
flooded, according to the government's Flood Relief Operations
Centre.
The smaller Bang Kadi estate to its south was reported to be
in danger, with the operator telling firms to move machines out
or to higher levels.
($= 30.610 baht)
