WRAPUP 4-Thai PM defends flood response, Bangkok on alert

By Pracha Hariraksapitak and Martin Petty
BANGKOK, Oct 19 Thai Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra defended her government's response to the country's
worst floods in half a century on Wednesday as troops battled to
protect industrial centres and Bangkok braced for rising waters.
Yingluck said public morale needed to be lifted and
politicians, businesses and the public needed to unite to speed
up recovery and minimise losses.
The capital has seen only minor flooding on its outskirts
but seven of its northern districts were put on alert on
Wednesday, with 200 families evacuated and others told to move
cars and valuables to higher ground.
In response to the flood crisis, the central bank left its
policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent on Wednesday, taking a
pause from more than a year of tightening because of mounting
economic losses and perceived inflationary pressures as goods
become scarce due to a severing of supply lines.
Inflationary pressure might also come from aggressive
government spending on a flood-recovery effort plus a new
water-management system in its hardest-hit provinces, the Bank
of Thailand said.
After just two months in office, Yingluck has faced
criticism over her government's conflicting messages and slow
response to the floods. Provisional damage estimates vary, but
could reach as much as $5 billion, according to the government.
The cost to the economy could go far higher if Bangkok,
which accounts for 41 percent of gross domestic product (GDP),
is swamped.
PM UNDER PRESSURE
Yingluck said communications would be improved with the
public and all efforts were being made to protect the sprawling
capital.
"I tell you the truth, we have done everything to the best
of our ability," she told reporters, her voice shaking.
"However, this year we are facing the most severe flooding
ever. We need encouragement, support and cooperation from all
sectors and from all the people as well."
The floods in the north, northeast and centre of the country
have killed at least 317 people since July, swamping industrial
estates and farmland in the world's top rice exporter.
A total of 27 of the Thailand's 76 provinces have been
affected, covering some 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares)
-- an area roughly 16 times the size of Hong Kong.
In Cambodia, 247 deaths have been reported, including at
least 80 children, while authorities in Vietnam say the death
toll there has risen to 55.
According to the United Nations, a total of 745 people have
been killed and 8 million affected by flooding in Thailand,
Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos and the Philippines since July.
The biggest highway and gateway to Bangkok from northern
Thailand was closed because of knee-deep water that poured in
when canal gates were opened to relieve pressure on dikes.
Plans were being carried out to divert water as deep as 3.8
metres (12 feet) away from industrial centres in Ayutthaya and
Pathum Thani provinces as aid teams handed out food and medicine
and boats weighed down with food and clothing ferried people to
higher ground.
A big concern is another period of high tides and heavy
rainfall forecast for the end of October.
Late on Tuesday, Finance Minister Thirachai
Phuvanatnaranubala told Reuters the economy would probably grow
by little more than 2 percent this year -- from 3.7 percent seen
a week ago -- because of the floods, which have forced a series
of industrial estates to close this month.
The economy, Southeast Asia's second-largest, will probably
shrink 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier,
Thirachai said, the clearest indication yet of the disaster's
economic toll.
The government is certain to step up spending to deal with
the flood damage. The cabinet has approved an increase in the
budget deficit to 400 billion baht ($13 billion) for the fiscal
year from Oct. 1 from 350 billion.
BANGKOK BRACED
Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the government
would look at ways to borrow "several hundreds of billions of
baht" to fund rebuilding and Finance Minister Thirachai said it
could turn to a multilateral institution to tap into its
technical expertise as well as its funding.
Even though Bangkok is likely to escape the sort of flooding
that has overwhelmed other areas, including the ancient capital
of Ayutthaya and its centuries-old temples, officials warned on
Wednesday that the danger remained.
Bangkok Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra urged residents
not to panic, as water threatened seven northern districts after
canal gates were opened to channel water to the sea.
At least six big industrial estates have been shut
down, most in Ayutthaya, where residents forced from their homes
have pitched tents close to roads and parked their cars on
higher ground.
The Nava Nakorn estate north of Bangkok, Thailand's oldest
with 270 plants and about 270,000 workers, was completely
flooded, according to the government's Flood Relief Operations
Centre, while the smaller Bang Kadi estate to its south was
reported to be in danger, with the operator telling firms to
move machinery.
