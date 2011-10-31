WRAPUP 4-Thais hope flooded factories back up in 3 months

* Bangkok appears safe as peak tides pass, weather clears
* Anger in suburbs taking brunt of floods to keep city
centre safe
* Hopes for industrial recovery
* Government eyes huge spending on long-term protection
BANGKOK, Oct 31 Thailand hopes industrial
estates swamped in its worst floods in half a century can be up
and running within three months, the prime minister said on
Monday, as the danger of central Bangkok being inundated
appeared finally to have passed.
Nearly 400 people have been killed in months of floods that
have disrupted the lives of more than 2 million, economic growth
has been set back and global supply chains for Thai-made
computer and auto parts thrown into disarray.
But inner Bangkok, protected by a network of dikes and
sandbag walls, appeared to have escaped the deluge with peak
tides on the Chao Phraya river due to pass on Monday, water
levels falling upstream and clear weather setting in.
While the centre of the capital remained dry with business
mostly as usual, neighbourhoods on the wrong side of the
protective ring, especially to the north and west, and provinces
to the north, have been swamped by deep, fetid flows.
Anger is rising in hard-hit communities. Tension boiled over
into skirmishes with police in some areas as villagers tried to
pull down flood barriers keeping water high in their communities
but protecting the capital.
The disaster has been the first big test for the government
of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, a political novice who
took over this year after an election that many Thais hoped
would heal deep divisions.
Saving Bangkok from a ruinous flood would be an important
victory. The city's 12 million people account for 41 percent of
Thailand's gross domestic product.
Another economically vital region is just north of Bangkok,
in particular Pathum Thani and Ayutthaya provinces, which have
been largely inundated for weeks.
Seven industrial estates that have sprung up over the last
two decades on what used to be the central plain's rice fields
have been overcome by the vast volumes of water.
Yingluck said it should take three months to rehabilitate
the estates, where some foreign investors have built production
hubs.
"We expect after the water recedes the industrial estates
will recover within three months if we can release the water and
recover the machinery quickly," Yingluck told reporters.
A resident of Pathum Thani province said the water had
fallen for the first time and was down about 5 cm (2 inches) on
Monday, but was still nearly 1.5 metres (5 feet) deep.
LONG-TERM PROTECTION
Thailand is the second-largest exporter of computer hard
drives and global prices are rising because of a flood-related
shortage of major components used in personal computers.
Thailand is also Southeast Asia's main auto-parts maker and
Japan's Honda Motor Co said car production could be
difficult in the second half of its business year ending in
March. Its Ayutthaya plant has suspended work indefinitely.
Yingluck said she had assured Japanese investors
of steps to prevent a repeat of disaster from the annual rainy
season.
"They are still confident to invest in Thailand but we have
to invest in a long-term flood-protection plan," she said.
Energy Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said the government
expected a recovery plan would cost up to 900 billion baht ($30
billion), including 800 billion baht for an overhaul of the
water-management system and 100 billion for the rehabilitation
of industrial estates.
"Every crisis has an opportunity. We are studying how to
rebuild the country's economy and competitiveness. We have
studied models from several countries," Pichai told Reuters.
"Solving the flood crisis is the main issue."
Yingluck said that huge sum had yet to be finalised.
The president of South Korea's Samsung Electronics
said at the weekend he expected the floods to hit
the computer memory chip market further by hurting PC production
until the first quarter of next year.
Honda said the interruption at its Thai plant was expected
to disrupt car production in Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan,
where it uses Thai parts.
TOURISTS STAY AWAY
The Bank of Thailand has nearly halved its projection of
economic growth this year to 2.6 percent from July's 4.1 percent
estimate, and said the economy -- Southeast Asia's second
largest -- would shrink by 1.9 percent in the December quarter
from the previous three months due to the floods.
Foreign tourist arrivals in the fourth quarter
were expected to drop as much as 20 percent, meaning losses of
up to 30 billion baht, said Kongkrit Hirankij, president of the
Federation of the Thai Tourism Industry.
The floods submerged four million acres (1.6 million ha), an
area roughly the size of Kuwait, and destroyed 25 percent of the
main rice crop in the world's largest rice exporter.
The deluge was caused in part by unusually heavy monsoon
rain falling on a low-lying region, but the weather has been
largely clear for a week as the cooler dry season begins.
But the danger is far from over with the run-off still
moving and swamping neighbourhoods as fears of disease grow.
People living in Thonburi, on the west bank of the Chao
Phraya, have been struggling in waist-deep water for days, as
have those in suburbs and provinces to the north of Bangkok.
About 30 riot police were deployed in an area of Pathum
Thani to maintain order after residents destroyed a barrier.
Yingluck assured victims in a Facebook message that they
would be taken care of.
As well as a big risk of diarrhoea and mosquito-borne
diseases, skin infections are a major problem and in some areas,
crocodiles have escaped from flooded farms and snakes searching
for dry land have slithered into homes.
