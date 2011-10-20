REFILE-UPDATE 2-Thai floods hit Japan carmaker output, delay Sony launches

(Refiles to clarify in paragraph 1 that floods have cut
carmakers' output by 6,000 units a day)
* Unsure when Thai output will be restored - Japan auto
group
* Thailand set to miss 1.8 mln unit output target due to
floods
* Honda expects to resume some ops at Thai plant in early
Nov
* Sony: flooding delays camera and lens launches
TOKYO, Oct 20 Thai flooding has slashed Japanese
automakers' output by about 6,000 units a day and forced Sony
Corp to delay the launches of some cameras and lens
kits, the electronics company and a car industry body said on
Thursday.
The natural disaster, now threatening Bangkok, has echoes of
the supply chain disruption caused by Japan's earthquake and
tsunami, and has affected a raft of Japanese firms.
Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Chairman
Toshiyuki Shiga, who is also chief operating officer for Nissan
Motor Co , told reporters he could not say when
production would be restored at Japanese plants in Thailand.
The floods are expected to cause Thailand's auto sector, the
biggest in Southeast Asia, to miss its output target of 1.8
million units this year, an executive at Honda Motor Co
said earlier this week.
Separately, Sony, the world's second-largest maker of
digital cameras after Canon Inc , said the global launch
of its NEX-7 mirrorless interchangeable lens camera would be
delayed indefinitely from the previous date of Nov. 11, while
the Japanese launch of the Alpha 65 model would also be delayed.
Sony's Thai camera factory, one of three plants it has in
the country, is flooded, while production has been stopped at
its Thai semiconductor plant due to supply shortages, the
company said.
Sony has decided to produce Cybershot compact cameras at
other factories in Japan and China and is considering switching
Alpha 65 production to a car audio plant in Thailand, which is
currently operating as normal, a spokesman said.
Some of the flood-hit manufacturers at five industrial
estates in Thailand's central Ayutthaya province could be up and
running again from the middle of December, a local official said
on Wednesday.
Honda said earlier it expects to resume operations at its
plant in the Rojana industrial estate a month after floodwater
is drained from the complex, which was forced to shut on Oct. 6.
Flooding in the north, northeast and centre of the country
has killed over 300 people since July and devastated the
low-lying Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Sawan provinces
north of Bangkok.
(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama and Isabel Reynolds; Writing by
James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)