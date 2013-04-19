UPDATE 2-Strong debut of record Thai IPO bodes well for Southeast Asia

* BTS Group's infrastructure fund up as much as 22 pct in
debut
* Market gains come amid boom in Southeast Asia listings
By Khettiya Jittapong and Elzio Barreto
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, April 19 Southeast Asia's
red-hot stock markets could see a spurt of listings this year
after Thailand's record IPO rose more than a fifth on its
trading debut, far outpacing gains in the broader market and the
rest of the region.
BTS Group Holdings PCL's infrastructure fund soared as much
as 22 percent after pricing the country's biggest ever IPO on
the top of expectations. It's unusual for gains of that
magnitude on an IPO of that size priced at the top of the
marketing range, boding well for companies with plans to list in
Thailand this year that include two mid-tier airlines.
At $2.13 billion, the infrastructure fund was the largest
initial public offering in Asia ex-Japan so far this year and
followed a string of successful listings in countries like
Indonesia and the Philippines where share markets are soaring.
"Several countries especially in Southeast Asia are spending
a lot of money on infrastructure. When the stock markets are
performing well like this, the launch of an infrastructure fund
will be a good option for companies to raise money," said Kasem
Prunratanamala, head of research of CIMB Securities in Bangkok.
LT Group Inc, controlled by tycoon Lucio Tan,
raised $912 million in a record stock offer for the Philippines
on Wednesday. Indonesia's Matahari Department Store Tbk PT
raised $1.3 billion in March and Singapore's Mapletree
Greater China Commercial Trust pocketed $1.3 billion
from an IPO in February.
Companies planning to list Bangkok this year include Bangkok
Airways and Nok Air, power producer CK Power, industrial
developer Amata VN and Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.
Equity issuance in Thailand reached an all-time high of
$10.03 billion in 2012, including IPOs and follow-on deals,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Issuance has totaled $3.9
billion so far in 2013, on pace to surpass last year's record.
Thailand's stock market, already one of the best-performing
in the world, has added 9.9 percent so far this year. The
country's economy grew 6.4 percent in 2012, driven by abundant
natural resources, strong exports and a burgeoning middle class.
REGIONAL FOCUS
Indonesia's market has surged 16 percent in 2013, hitting an
all-time high this week. The Philippines, which won its first
investment-grade rating in March, is up 18 percent.
The bouyant markets have prompted banks including Citigroup
Inc and Goldman Sachs & Co to shuffle staff and
boost hiring in a bid to win new businesses.
With a rising middle class, growing economies and large
population, Southeast Asian countries are also taking center
stage for private equity firms. Carlyle Group LP has
tapped Rajiv Louis, a banker with a decade of dealmaking
experience in Indonesia, to be its country head.
Completed Southeast Asia M&A deal volume jumped from less
than $100 million in the first quarter of 2009 to $1.8 billion
in the first quarter of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Over the past two years, M&A volume has reached $113 billion,
compared with just $20 billion in the six years before that, the
data show.
THAILAND FUND
The BTS Rail Mass Transit Growth Infrastructure Fund
rose as high as 13.20 baht from the 10.8 baht per
unit IPO price.
It traded at 12.3 baht in mid-afternoon, while shares of BTS
Group, the operator of Bangkok's traffic-busting
elevated Skytrain, gained 1.6 percent. The benchmark SET index
was up 0.7 percent and the MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 1 percent.
The BTS fund was priced to return a yield of 5.8 percent.
This compares with an average 3.7 percent yield on real estate
investment trusts (REITs) traded in Japan, 5.3 percent average
for REITs in Singapore and 4.4 percent in Hong Kong, according
to Asia Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA) data.
As sponsor of the fund, BTS will remain its largest
shareholder after the IPO following its purchase of a third of
the units on offer.
The Skytrain began operating in 1999 and covers about 23.5
kilometres (14.5 miles) of greater Bangkok, carrying more than
600,000 passengers each week day above the Thai capital's
traffic-snarled streets.
The infrastructure fund will own the net farebox revenue
generated from the SkyTrain network through December 2029, when
the concession for the lines expire. Revenues from the SkyTrain
core network jumped 21.2 percent in the fiscal year ended March
2012 compared to the previous year, to about 4.3 billion baht.
Morgan Stanley, Phatra Securities and UBS acted as
joint bookrunners for the IPO. The banks stand to earn about $30
million in fees from the deal, equivalent to 2.15 percent of the
total raised excluding the sponsor tranche.