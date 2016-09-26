Thai petroleum concession auction to be completed by Sept.2017 - energy minister

BANGKOK, Sept 26 Thailand's military government
will complete by September 2017 an auction for expiring oil and
gas contracts held by Chevron Corp and PTT Exploration
and Production, the country's energy minister said on
Monday.
Last month, the government said it planned to open bids for
the contracts in March 2017. Energy minister General Anantaporn
Kanjanarat on Monday said the auction would be completed at the
earliest in September 2017.
"We want the auction to be transparent. The private sector
has said that if the auction takes place next year they can take
part in time but if it is longer than that then entrepreneurs
will be uncertain," Anantaporn told reporters following a
national energy policy meeting.
Chevron's Thai unit holds concessions to operate the Erawan
gas field. PTTEP operates the Bongkot gas field. Contracts for
the two offshore fields are due to expire in 2022 and 2023,
respectively.
They have combined production of 2.2 billion cubic feet per
day, or 76 percent of output in the Gulf of Thailand.
PTTEP, Thailand's largest oil and gas explorer, has said it
will bid to operate the Bongkot field.
The military government put off a bidding round of
concessions for 29 onshore and offshore blocks in early 2015 due
to criticism of the contract terms from politicians and
activists.
The bidding round was originally planned for 2011 but was on
hold after devastating floods that year and then a political
crisis that began in late 2013 and culminated in a military coup
in May 2014.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; and Satawasin
Staporncharnchai; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)