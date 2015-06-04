版本:
2015年 6月 4日

THAILAND PRESS-Alibaba seeks Thai expansion - Bangkok Post

Alibaba.com, the world's largest online business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, is planning a major expansion to increase its footprint in Thailand this year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Thomas Ho, country manager for global business development of Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Pvt Ltd. (bit.ly/1GlztFs)

