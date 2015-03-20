版本:
THAILAND PRESS-Ford stands firm on eco-car project in Thailand - Bangkok Post

Ford Motor Co remains committed to its eco-car investment plan in Thailand despite bearish prospects for the domestic market, Bangkok Post reported, quoting Yukontorn Wisadkosin, managing director of Ford Thailand.

Although the exact time frame of production is to be determined, the company will stick to its long-term plan for Thailand, said Yukontorn. Ford is one of the 10 car makers that applied for the second phase of the state's eco-car scheme, marking a combined investment of 139 billion baht ($4.25 billion). (bit.ly/1Fb98Z2)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.7200 baht) (Complied by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
