PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - July 6

BANGKOK, July 6 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Puea Thai Party is expected to appoint self-exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as a government trade envoy to promote Thai exports abroad, which will enable him to freely travel the world.

- The Democrat is in need of a major revamp in terms of party leadership and overall structure if it is to regain the ground lost to the Shinawatras and Puea Thai.

- The Puea Thai Party is adamant that it will increase the minimum wage to 300 baht a day nationwide - 40-90 percent above current levels - by January, while academics and businesses have warned of adverse impacts on the overall economy.

- A national strategic oil stockpile is needed to protect the country against global oil price fluctuations, says Pailin Chuchottaworn, who will take over as chief executive of the national oil flagship PTT in September.

- Serm Suk Plc , the local Pepsi bottler, has successfully registered its six new directors elected at the annual general shareholders' meeting on April 29 with the Business Development Department.

THE NATION

- Plenty of choices are emerging for the post of finance minister in the new Puea Thai government.

- Standard & Poor's Rating Services expressed concerns over the spending programmes planned by the government, warning that economic and fiscal policies as well as further political developments would remain key to the future ratings of Thailand.

- Samart Corp is keen to secure the contract for 40 percent of the capacity on TOT's upcoming nationwide third-generation wireless broadband network, with a view to making the provision of the service a long-term revenue source.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Brokerage houses, overweight on the banking sector because of expected loan expansion, have forecast a rise of 23 percent in second-quarter net profit to 31.4 billion thai baht ($1.03 billion) for nine banks.

- Auto parts maker Somboon Advanced Technology Pcl said it planned to raise its 2011 revenue target from 10 percent due to faster-than-expected recovery in auto industry after March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

($1 = 30.465 Baht)