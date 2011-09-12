PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - Sept 12

BANGKOK, Sept 12 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The government has kicked off its anti-drugs push with a
pledge to get tough on dealers and traffickers, helping to
rehabilitate rather than punish addicts so they may later
re-enter society.
- The death toll from the Uttaradit mudslides has risen to
five, with two still missing as Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra ordered authorities to speed up search, rescue and
rebuilding operations.
- The Government Savings Bank has set its sights on jumping
up the ladder to become Thailand's second-largest bank within
two years when the state-owned bank marks its 100th anniversary.
- Thai investors who are still deciding whether to invest in
Vietnam may be disappointed to hear a lot of other businesses
from the region may have beaten them to the punch.
THE NATION
- Deputy Transport Minister Chatt Kuldiloke last week vowed
to upgrade the country's railway network as his first priority,
besides the procurement of 4,000 natural gas for vehicle (NGV)
buses.
- PTT Pcl will invest $3 million to $4 million (90
million-120 million baht) in a biomass power plant with capacity
of not more than 10 megawatts in Indonesia and is seeking an
opportunity to invest in coal mines in the country, said
Chitrapong Kwangsuksathit, acting managing director of PTT
International.
- The Thai Hire Purchase Association expects the
government's first-car programme will boost auto loans next year
over 900 billion baht ($29.9 billion), up from the 630 billion
baht expected this year.
- Satellite operator Thaicom will partner with
Hong Kong satellite operator Asia Satellite Telecommunications
(AsiaSat) to provide services on a satellite planned to orbit in
the 120-degrees East Longitude slot.
MATICHON
- Thai Beverage Pcl said it is confident that its
acquisition of bottler Serm Suk Pcl would strengthen
its beverage business and would allow Serm Suk to continue to
produce and sell soft drink products for PepsiCo Inc in
the Thai market until November next year.
($1 = 30.055 baht)
(Bangkok Newsroom)