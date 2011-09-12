PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - Sept 12

BANGKOK, Sept 12 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The government has kicked off its anti-drugs push with a pledge to get tough on dealers and traffickers, helping to rehabilitate rather than punish addicts so they may later re-enter society.

- The death toll from the Uttaradit mudslides has risen to five, with two still missing as Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra ordered authorities to speed up search, rescue and rebuilding operations.

- The Government Savings Bank has set its sights on jumping up the ladder to become Thailand's second-largest bank within two years when the state-owned bank marks its 100th anniversary.

- Thai investors who are still deciding whether to invest in Vietnam may be disappointed to hear a lot of other businesses from the region may have beaten them to the punch.

- Deputy Transport Minister Chatt Kuldiloke last week vowed to upgrade the country's railway network as his first priority, besides the procurement of 4,000 natural gas for vehicle (NGV) buses.

- PTT Pcl will invest $3 million to $4 million (90 million-120 million baht) in a biomass power plant with capacity of not more than 10 megawatts in Indonesia and is seeking an opportunity to invest in coal mines in the country, said Chitrapong Kwangsuksathit, acting managing director of PTT International.

- The Thai Hire Purchase Association expects the government's first-car programme will boost auto loans next year over 900 billion baht ($29.9 billion), up from the 630 billion baht expected this year.

- Satellite operator Thaicom will partner with Hong Kong satellite operator Asia Satellite Telecommunications (AsiaSat) to provide services on a satellite planned to orbit in the 120-degrees East Longitude slot.

- Thai Beverage Pcl said it is confident that its acquisition of bottler Serm Suk Pcl would strengthen its beverage business and would allow Serm Suk to continue to produce and sell soft drink products for PepsiCo Inc in the Thai market until November next year.

