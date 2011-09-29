PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - Sept 29

BANGKOK, Sept 29 These are some of the leading
BANGKOK POST
- Local farmers, academics and the opposition have joined
forces to derail a plan to build a casino in Thung Kula Ronghai,
even as Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra played down the
proposal.
- The government plans a review of the tax system, including
possible cuts in personal tax deductions and tax privileges for
corporate investors.
THE NATION
- The Finance Ministry is eyeing collection of tax from the
Stock Exchange of Thailand as well as from share transactions as
part of tax reform plans.
- Rising wages and higher rice prices are expected to
decelerate export growth next year, the Fiscal Policy Office
says, while lowering its economic growth forecast for this year
to 4 percent because of the threat of continuing sluggishness in
the global economy.
- Ford Motor Co is retaining Thailand as its global
export base under its "One Ford" strategy, with ambitious plans
to launch eight models in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian
Nations) within five years.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Almost 300 manufacturing plants, mainly in the central and
northern provinces, have suffered flooding, with estimated
losses of almost 600 million baht ($19.4 million), according to
the Industry Ministry.
($1 = 31.00 baht)
