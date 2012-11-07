版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 09:45 BJT

THAILAND PRESS-Health commission demands final report on Chevron project-The Nation

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Italthai-Lao Machine eyes role in South-The Nation

----

No strategic partner for LH Bank until at least 2014-The Nation

----

Rice scheme to face graft probe-The Nation

----

Chinese firms fight labour shortage in Thailand-Bangkok Post

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐