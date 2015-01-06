THAILAND PRESS-Country Group, Four Seasons in $303 billion city project

BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Q1 posts loss per share $0.02
* Tetra Technologies Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides updated total year 2017 guidance
Country Group Development Pcl and Four Seasons Hotels Ltd are jointly developing a 10 billion baht ($303 billion) mixed-use riverside project in Bangkok, The Nation reported, citing Country Group Development chief executive officer Ben Taechaubol.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.9600 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)
* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
May 10 DHX Media Ltd is buying the entertainment unit of Iconix Brand Group Inc for $345 million, adding the Peanuts comic strip and cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake to its roster of brands that includes "Bob the Builder" and "Teletubbies".