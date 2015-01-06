版本:
THAILAND PRESS-Country Group, Four Seasons in $303 billion city project

Country Group Development Pcl and Four Seasons Hotels Ltd are jointly developing a 10 billion baht ($303 billion) mixed-use riverside project in Bangkok, The Nation reported, citing Country Group Development chief executive officer Ben Taechaubol.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.9600 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)
