PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - Feb 7

BANGKOK Feb 7 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- A network of academics has vowed to carry on with its
campaign to amend the controversial lese majeste law and defied
the army chief's call for them to cease their action.
- To ease the state's burden in aiding the private sector,
the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has pitched
the idea of investing in flood prevention for private industrial
estates, said Krisada Chinavicharana, deputy director-general of
the Fiscal Policy Office.
- US beverage giant PepsiCo has devised a "Plan B"
in the event it loses its tussle with its Thai bottler Serm Suk
Pcl by quietly taking over the San Miguel beverage
factory in Thailand to establish its own production base.
- Barclays Capital expects an increase in oil prices over
the next few months due to geopolitical risks among producer
countries, mainly from the West's tough economic sanctions
against Iran.
THE NATION
- An embankment will be put up along the length of the Chao
Phraya River from Uthai Thani down to Ayutthaya - estimated to
be more than 300 km - as part of the government's plans to
prevent flooding in the Central region.
- Malaysia-based CIMB Bank and RHB Bank
, with their sizeable presence in Thailand, stand to
gain from the new reciprocal arrangement of the Thai and
Malaysian central banks, while Bangkok Bank Pcl will
benefit from the new liquidity facility for its branches in
Malaysia, according to Moody's Investors Service.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Berli Jucker Pcl opened its 1.5 billion Thai baht
($48.5 million) glass-container plant in Vietnam and is looking
to expand its trading and manufacturing businesses, including
the setting up of a glass factory in Burma, in preparation for
the planned ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) single market in
2015.