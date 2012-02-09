PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - Feb 9

BANGKOK Feb 9 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The chorus of dissent is likely to grow louder when the government's plan seeking to establish a Constitution Drafting Assembly is set in motion.

- Thaicom Pcl, the country's sole satellite service provider, set an aggressive three-year expansion plan with the planned launch of two new commercial satellites -- Thaicom 8 and Thaicom 9.

- US-based Hewlett-Packard expressed interest in forming a joint venture with Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Pcl to invest in a $100-million inkjet printer production facility in Thailand.

- Kasikornbank Pcl is encouraging corporate and SME clients alike to manage higher risk locally and globally via insurance protection.

- The Monetary Policy Committee has taken a neutral stance on the interest rate trend following its latest quarter-percentage-point cut to 3 percent two weeks ago.

THE NATION

- The Yingluck government yesterday distanced itself further from the campaign to amend the lese majeste law, with the Pheu Thai-dominated House giving hints it would not deliberate amendment proposals initiated by the public.

- Grande Asset Hotels and Property Pcl will go ahead with its plan to invest in projects valued at 10 billion baht ($325.3 million) over the next three years after completing its debt restructuring early this year.

- The Central Group of Companies this year will invest more than 30 billion baht in a bid to achieve 35-percent sales growth to 188 billion baht, even though the outlook for both the global and local economies is generally regarded as uncertain.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The Industry Ministry said factories in seven flood-hit industrial estates have slowly resumed their operations with manufacturers running production at 30 percent of their capacity, below its target of 70 percent.

- Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, PTT Global Chemical Pcl, aimed to raise its stake in France's Perstorp Holding AB to 100 percent in three years from holding 51 percent now.