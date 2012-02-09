PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - Feb 9

BANGKOK Feb 9 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- The chorus of dissent is likely to grow louder when the
government's plan seeking to establish a Constitution Drafting
Assembly is set in motion.
- Thaicom Pcl, the country's sole satellite
service provider, set an aggressive three-year expansion plan
with the planned launch of two new commercial satellites --
Thaicom 8 and Thaicom 9.
- US-based Hewlett-Packard expressed interest in
forming a joint venture with Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Pcl
to invest in a $100-million inkjet printer production
facility in Thailand.
- Kasikornbank Pcl is encouraging corporate and
SME clients alike to manage higher risk locally and globally via
insurance protection.
- The Monetary Policy Committee has taken a neutral stance
on the interest rate trend following its latest
quarter-percentage-point cut to 3 percent two weeks ago.
THE NATION
- The Yingluck government yesterday distanced itself further
from the campaign to amend the lese majeste law, with the Pheu
Thai-dominated House giving hints it would not deliberate
amendment proposals initiated by the public.
- Grande Asset Hotels and Property Pcl will go
ahead with its plan to invest in projects valued at 10 billion
baht ($325.3 million) over the next three years after completing
its debt restructuring early this year.
- The Central Group of Companies this year will invest more
than 30 billion baht in a bid to achieve 35-percent sales growth
to 188 billion baht, even though the outlook for both the global
and local economies is generally regarded as uncertain.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The Industry Ministry said factories in seven flood-hit
industrial estates have slowly resumed their operations with
manufacturers running production at 30 percent of their
capacity, below its target of 70 percent.
- Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, PTT Global
Chemical Pcl, aimed to raise its stake in France's
Perstorp Holding AB to 100 percent in three years
from holding 51 percent now.