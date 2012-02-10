PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - Feb 10

UPDATE 2-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
BANGKOK Feb 10 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Siam Cement Group (SCG) plans to conclude financing for its $4.5-billion petrochemical joint venture in Vietnam next year, with production scheduled to commence in 2017.
- The majority state-owned oil refinery and retailer Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to double its biodiesel production to 600,000-700,000 litres per day from 300,000 litres to meet surging demand growth expected this year.
- The banking system's lending accelerated in 2011 even though the floods caused a sharp decline in the fourth quarter, says the Bank of Thailand.
THE NATION
- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong has dismissed news reports that the government plans to sell its stake in PTT Pcl to the Vayupak Fund.
- Thai Airways International Pcl will go ahead with its belt-tightening plan to keep its operation flying high, although the airline faced a recent strike by some aircraft-maintenance staff.
- Tesco Lotus will launch a 17 billion baht ($553 million)property fund, the largest in Thailand, with an initial public offering expected late this month and a listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in mid-March.
- Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman of TCC Holding, which has many diversified subsidiaries, plans to set up plants in Vietnam for the production of its major beverages, notably beer and non-alcoholic drinks.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Advanced Info Service Pcl, Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, reported an 8.3 percent rise in 2011 net profit of 22 billion baht and expected its revenue growth of 5-6 percent this year.
