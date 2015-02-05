版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 10:10 BJT

THAILAND PRESS-Ministry to propose plan to drive export growth - Bangkok Post

The Commerce Ministry is preparing a proposal for cabinet consideration to place exports on the national agenda, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Deputy Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn.

(bit.ly/1CwCnnI)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
