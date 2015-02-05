THAILAND PRESS-Ministry to propose plan to drive export growth - Bangkok Post

Wife of ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman killed in car wreck
May 10 ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman's wife of 34 years was killed in a car crash in the couple's home state of Connecticut, authorities said on Wednesday.
The Commerce Ministry is preparing a proposal for cabinet consideration to place exports on the national agenda, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Deputy Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn.
NEW YORK, May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc named a new chief financial officer and five independent directors who were not on activist investor Jana Partners' slate, in a dramatic shakeup as the high-end grocer seeks to boost dwindling profits and a sagging stock.
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million