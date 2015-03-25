THAILAND PRESS-Intel to support govt's digital economy plan - The Nation

Intel has announced its support for the government's "digital economy" strategy through its technologies and knowledge, the Nation reported, citing Intel Southeast Asia's director of public policy, Worapat Patram.

Initially, Intel could immediately support the government through ICT (information and communications technology) training for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises.

