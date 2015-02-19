版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 09:10 BJT

THAILAND PRESS-Ministry joins hands with Microsoft - The Nation

The Science and Technology Ministry has joined with Microsoft Thailand to set up the Microsoft Innovation Centre at the National Science and Technology Development Agency's central Bangkok facility to turn out 200 startups, or entrepreneurs, per year, the Nation reported, citing the Science and Technology Minister Pichet Durongkaveroj. (bit.ly/1DDzvEH)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
