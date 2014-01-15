UPDATE 3-Thai PM stands firm on election, says protests flagging

* Government insists election has to be on Feb. 2
* Protesters are blockading main roads, reject election
* Protesters want electoral system altered before election
* Some threaten blockade of bourse, air traffic facility
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Andrew R.C. Marshall
BANGKOK, Jan 15 Thailand's government stuck to a
plan for a February election on Wednesday despite mounting
pressure from protesters who have brought parts of Bangkok to a
near-standstill, and said it believed support for the leader of
the agitation was waning.
Some hardline protesters threatened to blockade the stock
exchange and an air traffic control facility if Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra had not stepped down by a deadline media
said was set for 8 p.m. (1300 GMT).
There was no apparent movement as the deadline came and
went.
The unrest, which flared in early November and escalated
this week when demonstrators occupied main intersections of the
capital, is the latest chapter in an eight-year conflict.
The political fault line pits the Bangkok-based middle class
and royalist establishment against the mostly poorer, rural
supporters of Yingluck and her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, a
former premier ousted by the military in 2006 who is seen as the
power behind her government.
Yingluck invited protest leaders and political parties to
discuss a proposal to delay the general election, which she has
called for Feb. 2, but her opponents snubbed her invitation.
After the meeting, the government said the poll would go
ahead as scheduled, and it derided the leader of the protest
movement, Suthep Thaugsuban.
"We believe the election will bring the situation back to
normal," Deputy Prime Minister Pongthep Thepkanchana told
reporters. "We can see that the support for Mr. Suthep is
declining. When he is doing something against the law, most
people do not support that."
Speakers at protest sites across central Bangkok have given
the impression Yingluck is worn out and eager to quit. But she
seemed relaxed and cheerful at the meeting, which was held
inside an air force base near Don Muang International Airport.
Her senior officials stressed the caretaker government had
no legal powers to postpone or cancel the election and stressed
that even an imperfect poll was better than none.
"The ballot box doesn't solve everything, and she knows
that. But at least that's the right step," Suranand Vejjajiva,
secretary-general to the prime minister, told Reuters.
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL ASSURED
The protesters say they will occupy the city's main arteries
until an unelected "people's council" replaces Yingluck's
administration.
Thaksin's rural and working-class support has ensured he or
his allies have won every election since 2001 and Yingluck's
Puea Thai Party seems certain to win any vote held under present
arrangements.
The protesters want to suspend what they say is a democracy
commandeered by the self-exiled billionaire Thaksin, whom they
accuse of nepotism and corruption, and eradicate the political
influence of his family by altering electoral arrangements.
There was no sign of trouble at the two targets named by
hardliners in the protest movement, the stock exchange and the
central Bangkok offices of AeroThai, which is in charge of air
traffic control communication for planes using Thai air space.
AeroThai said it had back-up operations to ensure no
disruption to air travel if its control centre was shut down.
Suthep's supporters have blockaded at least seven big
Bangkok intersections and are also trying to stop ministries
from functioning, forcing many to remain closed, with civil
servants working from back-up facilities or from home.
Yingluck herself has been unable to work from her offices in
Government House since late November.
Demonstrators marched to the home of Energy Minister Pongsak
Raktapongpaisal carrying a coffin with his name on it, ASTV news
reported. They handed one of his aides a note demanding that he
cut LPG prices and resign, it said.
According to the official Twitter account of National Police
spokesman Piya Utayo, an off-duty policeman dressed in civilian
clothes was attacked and had his gun taken off him by about 10
protesters at a rally near the Energy Ministry.
"RED SHIRTS" TO STAY OUT OF BANGKOK
The latest protests have been less violent than a spasm of
unrest in 2010, when troops were sent in to end a two-month
protest in central Bangkok by "red shirt" Thaksin supporters.
More than 90 people died during those protests.
Thaksin, who turned to politics after making a fortune in
telecommunications, redrew Thailand's political map by courting
rural voters. He lives in exile to avoid a jail sentence handed
down in 2008 for abuse of power.
There have been relatively few factional clashes in this
upsurge of unrest with the government keen to avoid
confrontation. Government supporters said they held protests on
Monday and Tuesday in provinces neighbouring Bangkok but had no
plans to demonstrate in the city.
"All we ask is that Prime Minister Yingluck does not
resign," said Worawut Wichaidit, spokesman for the
pro-government United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship.
"If (Suthep) and his group achieve their goal ... the
outcome would be similar to a coup, and we all saw what happened
the last time there was a coup," Worawut said, referring to
instability and factional strife in the years that followed the
last army takeover in 2006.
It is widely thought that, if the agitation grinds on, the
judiciary or military may step in. The military has staged or
attempted 18 coups in 81 years of on-off democracy, although it
has tried to stay neutral this time and army chief Prayuth
Chan-ocha has publicly refused to take sides.