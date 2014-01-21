Thai farmers add to goverment woes with rice scheme protests

| BANGKOK
BANGKOK Jan 21 Some Thai rice farmers have
threatened to switch sides and join protesters trying to topple
the government if they do not get paid for their crop, a
worrying development for Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
whose support is based on the rural vote.
Anti-government protests, now in their third month, have
closed off parts of the capital in the latest instalment of
Thailand's eight-year political conflict that has seen sporadic
outbreaks of violence.
In a sign of the impact on Southeast Asia's second-biggest
economy, the Thai unit of auto giant Toyota Motor Corp
said it might reconsider a planned $600 million investment, and
even cut output, if the unrest drags on.
A scheme under which farmers are guaranteed an above-market
price for their rice has been a centrepiece of the government's
programme but, as financing strains mount, some are complaining
they have been waiting three or four months to be paid.
Prom Boonmachoey, leader of a farmers' group in central
Suphan Buri province, said a delegation would visit lawyers on
Tuesday. If there was no way to get compensation, thousands more
would join the anti-government protests, he said.
"The Thai Lawyers Council is our consultant and it will help
us file a lawsuit against the government," Prom told Reuters. If
they cannot get payment, the farmers want their rice back so
they can resell it, no matter how low the price, he said.
The protests in Bangkok pit the middle class and royalist
establishment against the mainly poorer supporters of Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother, ex-premier Thaksin
Shinawatra, who was toppled by the military in 2006.
RURAL VOTE
The rural vote brought Yingluck's Puea Thai Party to power
in 2011 with a sweeping populist platform.
But the rice programme that formed part of it meant that
Thailand, once the world's biggest rice exporter, was priced out
of the global market. It left the country with a mountain of
unsold grain and the government's intervention scheme running
into funding problems.
Small protests have been popping up around the rice-growing
regions in the centre, north and northeast. The latter two are
Puea Thai strongholds, a worry for Yingluck ahead of a general
election she has called for Feb. 2, and which the opposition has
said it will boycott.
Her brother Thaksin is still adored by many in the
countryside for the policies he introduced such as cheap
healthcare and loans for businesses in the villages, and he is
seen as the power behind Yingluck's government.
He has chosen to live in exile in Dubai rather than serve a
prison sentence for abuse of power handed down in 2008. The
protests in Bangkok since November were sparked by a government
attempt to force through a broad political amnesty that would
have allowed him to return home a free man.
Although the protests have been mostly peaceful, violent
incidents are picking up.
One man was killed and dozens of people were wounded, some
seriously, when grenades were thrown at anti-government
protesters in the city centre on Friday and Sunday.
National Security Council chief Paradorn Pattantabutr said
on Monday the authorities were seriously considering imposing a
state of emergency, and that could be discussed on Tuesday by
the body handling security matters related to the protests.
The emergency decree would give security agencies broad
powers to impose curfews, detain suspects without charge, censor
media, ban political gatherings of more than five people and
declare parts of the country off limits.