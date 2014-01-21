UPDATE 2-Thai government declares state of emergency as protests drag on

* State of emergency from Wednesday
* Anti-government protests enter a third month
By Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK, Jan 21 The Thai government declared a
60-day state of emergency to start on Wednesday, saying it
wanted to prevent any escalation of more than two months of
protests aimed at forcing Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
from power.
The decree, which covers Bangkok and surrounding provinces,
allows security agencies to impose curfews, detain suspects
without charge, censor media, ban political gatherings of more
than five people and declare areas off-limits.
Yingluck said her government has no intention of confronting
the protesters, who have been allowed to close off several
government buildings, including her own. The military, involved
in several previous coups, has so far stayed neutral.
"We will use peaceful negotiations with the protesters in
line with international standards ... We have told the police to
stick with international standards, to be patient with the
protesters," she told reporters on Tuesday.
She said police, not the military, would mainly be used to
maintain control.
"We need it because the protesters have closed government
buildings, banks and escalated the situation, which has caused
injuries and deaths. The government sees the need to announce
the emergency decree to keep the situation under control,"
Labour Minister Chalerm Yoobamrung told a news conference
following a cabinet meeting.
Yingluck has called an election for Feb. 2, which she will
almost certainly win and which the opposition plans to boycott.
However, the Election Commission said it would seek a
Constitutional Court ruling on Wednesday on whether it can delay
the vote. It says that the protests have prevented some
candidates from registering which means that there would not be
a quorum to open parliament after the election.
The protests, now in their third month, have closed off
parts of the capital in the latest instalment of an eight-year
political conflict that has seen sporadic outbreaks of violence.
They pit the middle class and royalist establishment against
the mainly poorer supporters of Yingluck and her brother,
ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who was toppled by the military
in 2006.
FARMERS THREATEN TO JOIN PROTEST
Led by 64-year-old anti-government firebrand Suthep
Thaugsuban, the protests were triggered by Yingluck's moves last
year to grant amnesty to her brother, the self-exiled former
premier Thaksin Shinawatra whom Suthep accuses of nepotism and
corruption.
Nine people have died since they began in November, the
worst violence since 2010. It was Suthep, at that time a deputy
prime minister, who sent in troops to end mass protests by
pro-Thaksin supporters. More than 90 people died in that unrest.
He is demanding Yingluck step down and a "people's council"
be appointed in place. He has given only vague details on the
reforms he wants but analysts say his chief aim is to eradicate
Thaksin's political influence.
The protesters want to suspend what they say is a democracy
commandeered by the self-exiled billionaire Thaksin and alter
electoral arrangements so that his allies are unable to return
to power.
In a potentially worrying development for Yingluck, whose
power base depends heavily on rural support, some farmers have
threatened to join the protesters if they do not get paid for
the rice they have sold to the state.
A scheme under which farmers are guaranteed an above-market
price for their rice has been a centrepiece of the government's
programme but, as financing strains mount, some are complaining
they have been waiting three or four months to be paid.
The protests are also beginning to undermine Southeast
Asia's second-biggest economy.
On Monday, the Thai subsidiary of auto giant Toyota Motor
Corp, one of Thailand's biggest foreign investors, said
it might reconsider a $600 million spending plan and even cut
production if the unrest drags on.
And some economists expect the central bank will be forced
to further cut interest rates when it meets on Wednesday to give
a lift to the economy