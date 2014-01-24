UPDATE 2-Thai court ruling adds to mounting pressure on PM Yingluck

* Govt had set Feb 2 election
* Election Commission says vote not possible due to turmoil
* Court tells govt, commission to agree election date
* Higher potential for violence - analyst
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK, Jan 24 Thailand's Constitutional Court
on Friday opened the way to put off a general election the
government has set for Feb. 2, piling pressure on Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra who looks increasingly cornered by legal
challenges to her grip on power.
The Election Commission sought court approval to postpone
the vote, arguing that the country was too unsettled by mass
anti-government protests in the capital, now in their third
month, to hold a successful vote.
Yingluck called the election in the hope of confirming her
hold on power in the face of protests trying to force her from
office.
"(The ruling) is likely to be seen as part of the build-up
to dislodge Yingluck from office, similar to what happened in
2008 but with higher stakes and higher potential for violence
and unpredictability," Thitinan Pongsudhirak, political analyst
at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, said.
In 2008, courts brought down two governments allied to
Yingluck's brother and ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra who now
lives in self-imposed exile.
The ruling appears to fudge a decision. It gave the Election
Commission the right to postpone the election, but also ruled
that the commission would have to agree on a new date with the
government.
The government has refused to accept a delay in the vote
which it would almost certainly win and which the opposition
says it will boycott.
Varathep Rattankorn, a minister at the prime minister's
office, said it would study the ruling before deciding its next
move.
One election commissioner, speaking to Reuters, said the
vote could still go ahead on Feb. 2 if Yingluck's government dug
in its heels.
"We will ask to meet with the prime minister and her
government on Monday to discuss a new election date," Election
Commissioner Somchai Srisuthiyakorn said. "If the government
doesn't agree to postpone the election, then the election will
go ahead."
STATE OF EMERGENCY
The government declared a 60-day state of emergency from
Wednesday hoping to prevent an escalation in protests.
A leading pro-government activist was shot and wounded the
same day in northeast Thailand, a Yingluck stronghold, in what
police said was a political attack, adding to fears the violence
could spread.
Nine people have died and dozens been wounded in violence,
including two grenade attacks in the capital last weekend.
Anti-government firebrand and protest leader Suthep
Thaugsuban, accusing the government of mass corruption, wants it
to step down and a "people's council" appointed to push through
electoral and political changes.
He has yet to comment publicly on the court ruling.
The protests are the latest eruption in a political conflict
that has gripped the country for eight years.
Broadly, it pits the Bangkok middle class and royalist
establishment against the mainly poorer supporters of Yingluck
and her brother, who was toppled by the military in 2006.
FEARS OF ELECTION DAY VIOLENCE
Many see both the Constitutional Court and the Election
Commission as favouring Yingluck's opponents.
"The pressure will be much more on Yingluck than the
Election Commission because the Constitutional Court decision is
much more supportive of the (commission)," Thitinan said.
By calling the election, and dissolving parliament as
required by law, she now heads a caretaker government which has
only limited powers.
In particular, it puts in jeopardy a costly rice-buying
scheme she brought in and which benefits her "red shirt"
supporters in rural regions that form her powerbase.
But the scheme is running short of funds, meaning farmers
are not getting paid for their recent harvests. And because a
caretaker government is barred from adding to the state's
financial burden, she is running short of options to fund the
scheme.
That in turn could undermine her popularity among some
farming communities.
Several governments have warned their nationals to avoid
protest areas in Bangkok, among the world's most visited cities.
China called on Thailand to "restore stability and order as soon
as possible" through talks.
So far the military, which has been involved in 18 actual or
attempted coups in the past 81 years, has kept out of the fray.
Police are charged with enforcing the state of emergency and are
under orders from Yingluck to handle protesters with restraint.
The emergency decree gives security agencies powers to
detain suspects, impose a curfew and limit gatherings but some
analysts said it was in part designed to give Yingluck legal
protection if police step in.