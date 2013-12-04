UPDATE 2-Thai protesters end rally at police HQ but say fight will go on

* Armed forces chiefs believe situation getting back to
normal
* Protests to pause for king's birthday on Thursday
* Govt to announce measures to boost economy as "present for
the people"
By Pairat Temphairojana and Jutarat Skulpichetrat
BANGKOK, Dec 4 Protesters in Thailand trying to
bring down the government abruptly ended a rally at national
police headquarters on Wednesday but their leader said the fight
would go on despite efforts by authorities to defuse the crisis.
The military, which has staged or attempted 18 coups in the
past 80 years, has kept its distance from the latest turmoil and
the navy chief said he and top armed forces colleagues had ruled
out intervening as the situation was returning to normal.
After days of violence in which five people were killed,
authorities took the heat out of the confrontation on Tuesday,
telling police to step aside and let protesters into state
agencies they had besieged in a bid to topple the government.
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said there would be a pause
on Thursday out of respect for the 86th birthday of King
Bhumibol Adulyadej, who is adored by many Thais, not least the
anti-government demonstrators.
But the campaign would continue right after that, he said.
"We will start our fight again on December 6. We will start
as dawn is breaking and we will fight every day until we get
victory," he said in a speech to supporters late on Tuesday.
The protesters made their way into the grounds of the
national police headquarters but failed to get past interior
barriers and decided shortly after midday to give up the
attempt.
Recalling the fraternization at state agencies on Tuesday
after exchanges of teargas and petrol bombs the day before,
hundreds of female officers replaced riot police at the
barricades and waved goodbye to the protesters as both sides
chanted "Long live the king!".
Suthep, 64, who resigned as an opposition Democrat Party
lawmaker to lead the protests, wants a vaguely defined "people's
council" to replace the government. Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra said that was unconstitutional.
The protests are the latest eruption of a conflict that pits
the Bangkok-based establishment against mostly poorer Thais
loyal to Yingluck and her brother, former premier Thaksin
Shinawatra, who was toppled by the military in 2006 and lives in
self-imposed exile.
Addressing concern that the army might again step in, navy
chief Admiral Narong Pipathanasai said he and the heads of the
army and air force had met and had no plans to intervene.
"Everyone agreed that the military forces will not take a
leading role in this situation and there will be no coup as we
believe the tension is easing and everything will be back to
normal soon," he told reporters.
FINANCE MINISTRY OCCUPIED
Police estimated nearly 3,000 protesters had gathered
outside police HQ by mid-morning, a relatively small crowd
compared with numbers over the past week or two. The main road
in front was closed but upmarket shopping malls in the area were
open.
Hundreds of protesters still occupy the Finance Ministry and
a big administrative centre in the north of the capital but
government is carrying on, with Yingluck meeting economic
ministers at her office at Government House, which had to be
defended with teargas and water cannon this week.
Government spokesman Teerat Ratanasevi told reporters that
Yingluck had asked Finance Minister Kittirat na Ranong and
economic agencies to draw up measures to boost investment,
create jobs and restore confidence.
"They will be announced in the last week of the year or
early 2014 as a present for the Thai people," he said.
The stock market rallied on Tuesday as tension
subsided and was steady on Wednesday along with the baht
, which traders said was helped by the navy chief's
comments.
Consumer confidence fell in November to its lowest level in
almost two years as the demonstrators took to the streets,
forcing the government to abandon a political amnesty bill that
would have allowed Thaksin to come home from self-imposed exile
in Dubai, avoiding a prison sentence for abuse of power.
That, plus cancellations by tourists, could add to the
problems of an economy struggling with weak exports.
However, Sampan Silapanad, president of the Electronic and
Computer Employers' Association, said the problem had been
limited to Bangkok and even there disruption was minimal.
"There's no immediate impact to business. Only a few workers
face problems in terms of travel, which may be unsafe, so some
firms have advised them to stay home," he told Reuters.
If the protests were drawn out, some international firms
might have to temporarily shift production to neighbouring
countries and that could damage investor confidence over the
long term, he said.
But for now, problems for association members such as
Western Digital Corp and Seagate Technology Plc
were nothing like those encountered during flooding in 2011,
which cut down supply lines and closed some factories for
months, he said.