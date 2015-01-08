Thai PTT to conclude talks soon to buy 1.5 mln T of LNG a year from Anadarko's Mozambique plant

RAYONG, Thailand Jan 8 Thailand's PTT PCL expects to conclude talks soon to buy 1.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year from Anadarko Petroleum Corp's planned export plant in Mozambique, the Thai company's chief executive said on Thursday.

PTT was also still in talks with several other LNG suppliers to secure long-term supplies, Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters.

The company had earlier said it planned to import 5 million tonnes a year of LNG in 2015 versus about 2 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Tom Hogue)