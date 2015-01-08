版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 13:11 BJT

Thai PTT to conclude talks soon to buy 1.5 mln T of LNG a year from Anadarko's Mozambique plant

RAYONG, Thailand Jan 8 Thailand's PTT PCL expects to conclude talks soon to buy 1.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year from Anadarko Petroleum Corp's planned export plant in Mozambique, the Thai company's chief executive said on Thursday.

PTT was also still in talks with several other LNG suppliers to secure long-term supplies, Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters.

The company had earlier said it planned to import 5 million tonnes a year of LNG in 2015 versus about 2 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Tom Hogue)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐