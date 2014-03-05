版本:
Thailand's PTT sees 2014 revenue up 4 percent

BANGKOK, March 5 Thailand's largest energy firm, PTT Pcl, said on Wednesday it expects its 2014 revenue to rise 4 percent to 2.97 trillion baht ($91.41 billion) due to higher oil and gas demand in line with the country's economic growth.

State-controlled PTT also aims to list shares of oil refinery Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC) and its power unit, Global Power Synergy Co, on the Thai bourse in the second half of this year, Phichin Aphiwantanaporn, vice president for investor relations, told reporters.

PTT has long planned to dilute its 36 percent holding in SPRC, which is 64-percent owned by oil giant Chevron Corp .
