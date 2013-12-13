REFILE-Thai PTT in pact with Anadarko to buy LNG from Mozambique

* PTT signs preliminary supply agreement with Anadarko
Petroleum
* Looking at possibility of cooperation near Area 1
BANGKOK, Dec 13 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top
energy firm, has signed a preliminary deal with Anadarko
Petroleum Corp to buy 2.6 million tonnes per year of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a field in Mozambique, a senior
company executive said.
This is the latest in a string of efforts by Thailand to
secure long-term energy supplies. LNG, gas chilled to liquid
form for sea transport, is a key fuel source in the Southeast
Asian country that uses natural gas to generate almost 70
percent of its electricity.
PTT has signed a preliminary supply agreement with Anadarko
Petroleum, major shareholder and operator of Rovuma Offshore
Area 1 in Mozambique, Tevin Vongvanich, CEO of PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl told reporters late on Thursday.
PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, or PTTEP, is the
flagship company of state-controlled PTT and has an 8.5 percent
interest in the field, while Indian state refiner Bharat
Petroleum Corp owns 10 percent and Mozambique's
state-owned ENH 15 percent.
PTTEP is also in talks with Mozambique state officials
about regulations on petroleum business in the South African
country and is negotiating with owners of fields close to Area 1
about the possibility of cooperation, Tevin said.
Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to import
LNG when it brought a 5 million tonne-per-year import terminal
online in 2011. The country has plans to double its total
handling capacity.
PTT previously said it was also in talks to buy LNG from
producers in the United States and Australia.
As part of its plan to boost output and secure energy
reserves, PTTEP recently joined with Indonesia's Pertamina to
buy Hess Corp's stake in two Indonesian offshore oil
fields for $1.3 billion.
PTTEP is widely expected by analysts to win the bid for Hess
Corp's assets in Thailand as well.
Tevin said the bidding results will be announced later this
month and a win would help boost the company's petroleum sales
growth by more than 15 percent next year.
By the midday break on Friday, PTTEP shares were down 1.5
percent, while the broad index was 1 percent lower.