REFILE-Thailand's PTTEP buys Hess assets in $1 bln deal - CEO

BRIEF-Ophthotech says Glenn Sblendorio to become chief executive officer
* Says David Carroll promoted to chief financial officer, effective immediately
BANGKOK, April 23 PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, has bought Hess Corp's assets in Thailand in a deal worth $1 billion as part of its attempt to boost its gas business, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.
"The deal is worth $1 billion. We have acquired the whole shares of Hess Thailand Holdings II Limited and Hess Exploration Thailand Company Limited," Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich said in a statement. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
April 24 The shareholder battle between specialty metals maker Arconic Inc and Elliott Management took another turn on Monday after the company said the hedge fund has twice turned down an offer to add two of Elliott's nominees to its board.