REFILE-Thai PTTEP says reviewing oil sands project in Canada

BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings prices 2.4 mln shares of common stock at $10.50/shr
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BANGKOK Jan 7 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Tuesday it is reviewing its investment in the KKD oil sands project in Canada due to higher costs.
Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich told reporters he expected to make a conclusion about the loss-making project this year.
PTTEP also expects to conclude a deal to buy stakes in Hess Corp's assets in Thailand in the first quarter of 2014 Tevin said.
The company recently joined with Indonesia's Pertamina to buy Hess Corp's stake in two Indonesian offshore oil fields for $1.3 billion.
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen at an event in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in new Delhi. 12:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to brie