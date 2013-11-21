Thai PTTEP cuts 2013 petroleum sales growth target to 6 pct

BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP),
cut its 2013 petroleum sales growth forecast to 6 percent from 7
percent earlier, because of a delay in the start-up of its
Montara field in Australia.
It was the second time this year that the company has
revised down the target, due to delays in the oilfield project.
But PTTEP kept its target of 10 percent for 2014 petroleum
sales volume, Chief Financial Officer Penchan Charikasem told
reporters on Thursday.
PTTEP aims to spend $3.5 billion next year, mainly in
existing projects, Panchan said, adding that the result of
bidding for Hess Corp's assets in Thailand is expected
to be announced next month.
The company has submitted bids for Hess's stakes in all
four blocks on offer.