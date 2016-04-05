Ripped jeans, mirror shades: Thai retail gets hip to $50 bln govt stimulus hopes

* Luxury malls, department stores, hypermarkets spring up
* Retailers bet on end of post-coup sales stagnation
* 'We hope stimulus will help spur economy' - Robinson CFO
* Robinson in stores JV with U.S. fashion chain Aeropostale
* Worst seen over for retail, but economy risks remain
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, April 6 In a downtown Bangkok mall,
ripped jeans and mirror sunglasses aimed at fast-fashion teens
show how Thai retailers are getting ready for the next big thing
- a government stimulus package they're betting will revive
sales after years of stagnation.
The goods are on sale in U.S. brand Aeropostale Inc's
first Thai store, recently opened in a joint venture
with Robinson Department Store. The country's
third-biggest retailer plans 15 of the shops this year, even if
Aeropostale's allure has faded back home.
Thai luxury malls, department stores and hypermarkets are
all opening new outlets. Amid record tourism numbers, the
military government is readying long-term stimulus spending that
retailers see topping $50 billion to support a fragile recovery
from 2014, when months of street protests and a coup brought
Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy to a standstill.
"The economy is recovering slowly," Robinson's Chief
Financial Officer, Dissatat Wisetvara, told Reuters in an
interview, targeting more than $5 million in sales from the
Aeropostale stores this year. "We hope the stimulus measures
will help spur the economy and purchasing demand and start
having an impact from June."
Announced in March, with more infrastructure spending due by
June, the stimulus comes amid signs that consumers are ready to
respond quickly. For instance, same-store sales picked up in the
fourth quarter after the junta moved to cut some taxes to spur
end-of-year spending.
In a recent visit to the Aeropostale store in a mall in the
popular tourist district Ratchadaphisek, 30-year-old pharmacist
Nawarat Kreukheunpetch bagged a pair of sandals and a t-shirt
bearing Aeropostale's New York branding. Each item cost about
$14.
"I like the design and the prices are reasonable," she said,
"and the shop also offers promotion discounts, which makes it
easier for me to buy."
Before the stimulus package kicks in, prospects for growth
in a sector worth $90 billion in annual sales have been pegged
at 3 percent this year by the Thai Retailers Association (TRA),
the same as in 2015. Still, retailers hope the growth rate will
tick up towards the average of 7-8 percent per year in the past
decade.
'WORST IS OVER'
Thailand is expecting a record 32 million tourists this year
- good news for the country's luxury retailers.
In one response, Central Group, a retail to real estate
conglomerate, plans to invest 6.5 billion baht ($183 million)
this year to expand its high-end Central Embassy mall in
Bangkok.
Foreign retailers are also showing growing interest:
Japanese department store operator Takashimaya Co will
open its first store in Thailand at a new mixed-use luxury
project called Icon Siam in 2017.
Retailers in the north, Bangkok and Thailand's islands are
seeing the benefit of the rising numbers of tourists.
Hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl has said it
will expand its chain and also add 78 smaller-sized outlets in
urban locations, while CP All aims to open 700 new
franchised 7-Eleven convenience stores this year.
"The worst is over for retail," Chatrchai Tuongratanaphan,
director of the TRA told Reuters.
But it won't be plain sailing. Record household debt built
up under the free-spending government the junta toppled in May
2014 remains a constraint.
"We don't expect to see a strong (short-term) pickup given
low-income earners have not fully recovered," Chatrchai said.
Any delay in infrastructure spending would also be a risk to
a recovery that remains tentative: The central bank on March 23
cut its 2016 growth forecast to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent.
But that would still mean acceleration from 2015's 2.8
percent growth, and the government measures, including new tax
rebates, should act as a intermediary spur to boost consumer
spending.
Citigroup economists said the tax rebates could boost
economic growth by 0.1 percent, stoking spending by consumers
before investment in infrastructure materialises.
($1 = 35.3500 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Simon Webb and Kenneth Maxwell)