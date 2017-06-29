FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
Thai consumer goods giant Saha Pat, Lazada tie up for e-commerce
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 早上6点56分 / 2 天前

Thai consumer goods giant Saha Pat, Lazada tie up for e-commerce

2 分钟阅读

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's top consumer goods manufacturer Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Pcl will partner with Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Lazada Group to tap growing demand for online shopping, Saha Pathana said on Thursday.

Saha Pathana, part of Thailand's largest consumer product conglomerate, Saha Group, expects the partnership to help boost its online sales to 10 percent of the total over the next three years from 1 percent currently, Chairman Boonsithi Chokwatana said at a news conference.

The company will offer its products through the Lazada website and network, and plans to invest about 1 billion baht ($29.5 million) to build a new inventory warehouse, which is expected to be completed next year, he said.

Lazada, 83-percent-owned by Alibaba Group Holding, began operations in Thailand five years ago.

The group plans to invest in inventory warehouses in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor, a government industrial estate project, Alessandro Piscini, CEO of Lazada Thailand, told the news conference.

There is growing interest in Thailand's e-commerce sector. Earlier this month, China's second largest e-commerce platform, JD.com Inc, said that it was looking to make an investment in Thailand by the end of this year. ($1 = 33.96 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Siring; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

