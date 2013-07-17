Thailand's Siam Cement says not keen to bid for Grohe

BANGKOK, July 17 Siam Cement Pcl,
Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate, is not interested in
acquiring German bathroom fixtures maker Grohe, its
chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We have studied the possibility and we decided that we are
not interested in buying the company," Chief Executive Kan
Trakulhoon told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar. He gave
no further details.
Siam Cement and Grohe's Swiss peer, Geberit, were
among interested suitors, three people familiar with the
transaction told Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)