Thai Star Petroleum to raise up to $735 mln from IPO in Q4 - sources

BANGKOK, July 14 Thai refiner Star Petroleum
Refining PCL (SPRC) could raise 20-25 billion baht ($588-$735
million) in an initial public offering that would also mark the
exit of energy firm PTT PCL, two people with knowledge
of the deal said on Tuesday.
At the top-end of the range, the IPO would be Thailand's
second biggest this year after telecoms group Jasmine
International PCL listed a $1.7 billion internet fund
in February.
The deal is scheduled for the fourth quarter, the sources
said. SPRC will sell 1.92 million shares in the IPO, largely
made up from state-run PTT's 36 percent stake, it said in a
regulatory filing last week.
Executives at both SPRC and PTT, Thailand's largest energy
firm, declined to comment on the pricing of the deal. The
sources also declined to be named as the details of the IPO
remained confidential.
A subsidiary of U.S. firm Chevron Corp will remain
the majority shareholder in SPRC after the IPO with a 55
percent, the sources added.
PTT had long sought to sell its stake in SPRC amid criticism
that it holds a monopoly over all aspects of the energy sector,
but the IPO was delayed for years by regulatory snags and
disagreements with the Chevron subsidiary.
SPRC operates a 165,000 barrel-per-day refinery in eastern
Rayong province and its capacity accounts for 13.2 percent of
Thailand's total.
SPRC made a net loss of $194 million last year, compared to
a $128 million net profit in 2013, as global oil prices fell.
Bualuang Securities, Finansa, Phatra Securities and Siam
Commercial Bank are the deal's advisors, the sources
said.
($1 = 34.0200 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)