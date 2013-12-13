版本:
Thailand's True extends offer for $1.5 bln fund IPO to Dec 19 - adviser

BANGKOK Dec 13 Thailand's True Corp Pcl has extended the offer period for a $1.5 billion IPO of its infrastructure fund to Dec. 19 to give investors more time to invest in the country's second listing of that type of fund, a financial adviser said.

"There are some holidays and potential buyers are unable to buy in time," Arthid Nanthawithaya, senior executive vice president at Siam Commercial Bank, told Reuters on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the extension, he said.

True, majority owned by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's CP Group, had planned to offer 5.8 billion units of the fund at 10 baht per unit during Dec 9-16, according to the filing the SEC.

Credit Suisse Group AG and Siam Commercial Bank PCL are joint global coordinators. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG are joint bookrunners.

($1 = 32.12 baht)

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)
