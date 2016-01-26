Malaysia says debris found off Thai coast not from MH370

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 26 A piece of suspected plane wreckage found off the coast of southern Thailand three days ago does not belong to a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet that disappeared almost two years ago, the Malaysian transport ministry said on Tuesday.

The debris does not match those of a Boeing 777 and the part numbers found on the debris were not listed on the Malaysia Airlines' parts catalogue manual, the ministry said in a statement following an investigation.

A large piece of curved metal washed ashore in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Saturday, prompting speculation it might belong to the missing jet, which was a Boeing 777.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014. A piece of the plane washed up on the French island of Reunion in July 2015 but no further trace has been found. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Paul Tait)